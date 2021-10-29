scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 29, 2021
MUST READ

Covid curbs in Sonarpur-Rajpur as cases spike; state logs 990 infections

While there were very few people on the streets due to the restrictions, police personnel kept watch and even appealed to the public to comply with the norms.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
October 29, 2021 8:40:44 am
A health worker in protective suit collects mouth swab of a traveler to test for COVID-19 outside a train station in Bengaluru. (AP)

All markets and shops in the Sonarpur-Rajpur area of the South 24 Parganas remained closed on Thursday after the district administration enforced lockdown-like restrictions amid a fresh spike Covid-19 cases.

As per a notification issued by the district administration, the curbs will remain in force till Saturday, until further orders. However, stores dealing in essential products were allowed to open.

While there were very few people on the streets due to the restrictions, police personnel kept watch and even appealed to the public to comply with the norms. As many as 42 people were detained in Sonarpur for not complying with the norms and stepping out without masks.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

With North 24 Parganas also reporting a surge in fresh infections, the Barasat police have been patrolling different areas to catch people flouting Covid protocols. About 65 violators have been arrested since Wednesday evening.

Seven wards of Serampore municipality have also been marked as areas where several have tested positive for the virus. Civic workers were seen running public awareness campaigns to ensure compliance with protocols.

Meanwhile, West Bengal recorded 990 new cases over the last 24 hours taking the total caseload to 15,90,032. With nine more deaths, the overall toll also rose to 19,105. North 24 Parganas, Nadia and Howrah district topped the toll on Thursday with two deaths each.

While active cases on Thursday stood at 8,109, 845 more Covid patients were discharged taking the overall recoveries to 15,62,818. A total of 45,437 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Click here for more

While 6,698 Covid patients are currently in home isolation, 219 more are in safe homes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 29: Latest News

Advertisement