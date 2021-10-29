Covid curbs in Sonarpur-Rajpur as cases spike; state logs 990 infections

All markets and shops in the Sonarpur-Rajpur area of the South 24 Parganas remained closed on Thursday after the district administration enforced lockdown-like restrictions amid a fresh spike Covid-19 cases.

As per a notification issued by the district administration, the curbs will remain in force till Saturday, until further orders. However, stores dealing in essential products were allowed to open.

While there were very few people on the streets due to the restrictions, police personnel kept watch and even appealed to the public to comply with the norms. As many as 42 people were detained in Sonarpur for not complying with the norms and stepping out without masks.

With North 24 Parganas also reporting a surge in fresh infections, the Barasat police have been patrolling different areas to catch people flouting Covid protocols. About 65 violators have been arrested since Wednesday evening.

Seven wards of Serampore municipality have also been marked as areas where several have tested positive for the virus. Civic workers were seen running public awareness campaigns to ensure compliance with protocols.

Meanwhile, West Bengal recorded 990 new cases over the last 24 hours taking the total caseload to 15,90,032. With nine more deaths, the overall toll also rose to 19,105. North 24 Parganas, Nadia and Howrah district topped the toll on Thursday with two deaths each.

While active cases on Thursday stood at 8,109, 845 more Covid patients were discharged taking the overall recoveries to 15,62,818. A total of 45,437 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

While 6,698 Covid patients are currently in home isolation, 219 more are in safe homes.