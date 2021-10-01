Covid curbs extended, but Puja curfew at night relaxed

The West Bengal government on Thursday extended the Covid restrictions by another month — till October 30. However, in view of the upcoming festival, the government in its notification said that there would be no night restrictions (11 pm to 5 am) from Durga Puja to Lakshmi Puja (October 10 to October 20), thereby allowing the movement of people and vehicles at night.

“In continuation of the earlier order, restriction and relaxation measures as already in force stand extended up to October 30… In view of the ensuing festive period the said restriction relating to the movement of people and vehicles between 11 pm to 5 am is relaxed during October 10 to 20,” the order read.

The government, however, has decided not to allow local trains to run, though Metro Railway trains would continue to be operational.

“While the government lifted the night curfew, it did not want uncontrollable pandal hoppers coming to Kolkata from the suburbs that could trigger the rise in Covid cases. Wearing a mask, avoiding crowds, etc. must be continued for one month more,” an official said.

The order further said, “Employers/management bodies/owners/supervisors of all offices, establishments, and work places shall be responsible for provisioning of all Covid safety measures, including regular sanitisation of work places, vaccination of employees and for compliance of state directives and Covid appropriate norms.”

Meanwhile, the state reported 749 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, surpassing the total number of people recovered in a day, which stood at 744 on Thursday.