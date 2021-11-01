Covid cases increase by 914; Kolkata tops toll at 6

The state reported 914 new Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the overall caseload to 15,92,908 and the toll to 19,141.

Kolkata and the North 24 Parganas topped the toll on Sunday with six deaths each, stated the bulletin issued by the state health department. The active cases in the state are currently at 8,296, with 6,956 patients in home isolation and 219 in safe homes.

A total of 913 patients were cured of the infection over the last 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 15,65,471.

Of the 914 fresh infections, Kolkata accounted for the most at 274 cases.

In total, 1,92,28,303 samples have been tested so far in the state, with the positivity rate pegged at 1.93 per cent. Also, a total of 10,69,216 vaccine doses were administered in the state on Sunday, taking the cumulative figure to 7,74,25,547 doses.

The West Bengal government had on Friday issued an order extending the prevailing Covid restrictions till November 30. However, it cleared the reopening of for students of classes 9 to 12, as well as colleges and universities, from November 16, in the line with an earlier announcement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



Local trains resumed their operations from Sunday with carrying capacity halved.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been drafted for offline classes and will be strictly enforced. In another notification, the Higher Education Department asked teaching and non-teaching staff to go to their colleges and universities from November 1 for necessary preparations before reopening.