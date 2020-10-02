Covid cases cross past 2.6 lakh-mark in West Bengal

Among the districts, 57.58 per cent of the new cases were reported from the pandemic epicentre in South Bengal comprising Kolkata, its three adjoining districts, and Hooghly.

West Bengal’s Covid-19 toll on Thursday crossed the 5,000 mark as 59 new deaths pushed up the count to 5,017. Of these, 2,842 or over 56 per cent of the fatalities have occurred in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas districts.

The state’s case count on Thursday stood at 2,60,324 as 3,275 new infections were recorded. The active caseload was 26,552 as the release of 2,996 patients pushed up the recovery rate to 87.87 per cent.

Among the districts, 57.58 per cent of the new cases were reported from the pandemic epicentre in South Bengal comprising Kolkata, its three adjoining districts, and Hooghly. The active caseload rose in both Kolkata and North 24 Parganas, the two worst-hit districts in the state.

In the two Medinipur districts, there were six deaths while active cases rose to 1,086 in Purba Medinipur after days of decline. In Paschim Medinipur, it increased only two.

In the north, the see-saw effect in caseload continued in Malda district as it reported the second straight day of increase in active cases after days of sustained recovery. On Thursday, it was up to 497. Darjeeling also reported an increase in active cases (657) after some days of recoveries.

According to the state health bulletin, in which figures are updated till 9 am, 43,854 tests were conducted in 24 hours. The overall test positivity rate was the same as the day before at 7.96 per cent.

