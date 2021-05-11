Covid: At 134, Bengal logs highest 1-day toll

However, with 18,675 patients cured and discharged over the last 24 hours, the recovery rate improved to 86.26%. The overall recoveries currently stand at 8,73,480.

West Bengal recorded 134 Covid-19 deaths on Monday, its highest single-day toll since the pandemic broke out. Even as the state reported 19,445 fresh infections over the last 24 hours, the number of active cases dropped further to 1,26,663.

The record fresh fatalities on Monday dragged the state’s overall toll to 12,461. Of the 134 deaths, 55 were due to comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental, the state health department said.

However, with 18,675 patients cured and discharged over the last 24 hours, the recovery rate improved to 86.26%. The overall recoveries currently stand at 8,73,480.

The fresh infections, which was also the highest logged in a single day, took the state’s total caseload to 10,12,604, up from 9,93,159 on Sunday. A total 62,186 samples were tested on Monday, taking the cumulative figure to 1,10,30,927, stated a bulletin issued by the health department. The total samples tested on Sunday was 1,09,68,741.

Yet again, state capital Kolkata and four adjacent districts accounted for the majority of the case reported on Monday. However, it was the North 24-Parganas which topped the caseload with 3,971 infections over the last 24 hours, followed by Kolkata at 3,948, Howrah at 1,147 in Howrah, 1073 in the South 24-Parganas and 951 in Hooghly.

North 24 Parganas also logged the most deaths in the last 24 hours at 42, followed by 34 in Kolkata, the bulletin said. In neighbouring South 24 Parganas there were 14 deaths, eight in Hooghly, six in Howrah and the rest from other districts of the state, it added.

In South Bengal, Nadia reported 1,016 cases on Monday, with Paschim Bardhaman trailing at 887 and Purba Bardhaman at 850.