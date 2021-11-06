Covid: 763 new cases, 13 more die in Bengal

West Bengal on Friday logged 763 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, with Kolkata and the North 24 Parganas yet agait topping the load at 203 and 145 cases respectively.

The fresh cases took Bengal cumulative count to 15,97,095, while active cases currently number 8,137. The positivity rate stands at 2.53 per cent.

According to a bulletin issued by the state health department, 13 fresh fatalities were reported on Friday, taking the overall toll to 19,201. The fatality rate currently stands at 1.20 per cent.

Kolkata and the North 24 Parganas recorded 4 and 3 deaths respectively over the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative counts to 5,168 and 4,849. South 24 Parganas, too, recorded three deaths on Friday.

The state also logged 806 recoveries in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of patients cured to 15,69,757, the health department bulletin further stated. The recovery rate is currently at 98.29 per cent.



Also, on Friday, as many as 30,212 samples were tested, taking the overall figure to 1,94,09,097.

The state has been witnessing a spike in infection since the Puja season.