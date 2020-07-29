Covid-19 toll up to 1,449 Record recovery rate evens out surge in new infection

Health workers in PPE suits collect swab samples of police officers for Covid-19 test, at a police station in Kolkata on Tuesday. Express photo by Partha Paul. Health workers in PPE suits collect swab samples of police officers for Covid-19 test, at a police station in Kolkata on Tuesday. Express photo by Partha Paul.

West Bengal’s recovery rate jumped to a record 66.74 per cent even as 2,134 new cases pushed up its caseload to 62,964 and the toll increased by 38 to 1,449.

The recovery rate 11 days back was 58.54 per cent, several percentage points below the highs registered in late June, and the first week of July. The current upswing in the discharge rate has occurred despite the state adding over 2,000 cases every day since July 18.

Almost 80 per cent of the latest infections, and 35 of the fatalities were recorded in the epicentre of the pandemic in South Bengal comprising Kolkata; its adjoining districts North 24 Parganas, Howrah and South 24 Parganas; and Hooghly.

In Kolkata, which recorded the most cases (778) and 10 fatalities, a 48-year-old police constable posted at Charu Market station, and a 33-year-old nurse at a state-run hospital were among those who died.

The nurse, identified as Priyanka Mondal, had been diagnosed with Covid-19 a week ago, and was shifted to the Beliaghata ID Hospital for treatment.

“Priyanka, who was working as a nurse at the ICU of the cardiology unit of the SSKM, was on ventilation for the last couple of days. She was having severe breathing problems and her condition deteriorated since last evening. She succumbed this morning,” said health officials.

In North Bengal, where the situation has improved over the past few days, recoveries in Malda and Dakshin Dinajpur continued to remain on the upswing. Both the districts saw their active caseloads decline.

Darjeeling, where the case count has been high, also saw its active caseload come down despite the addition of 62 new cases. Uttar Dinajpur reported the highest number of new cases, adding 110 infections to its caseload.

According to the state health bulletin, in which figures are updated till 9 am, 2,105 people were discharged, taking the number of recovered patients to 42,022. The increase in the recovery rate pushed down the active caseload for the second straight day, albeit marginally, to 19,493.

The government conducted 17,021 tests — the second straight day of more than 17,000 tests — as the cumulative number of specimens examined rose to 8,39,211. Due to increased testing in the past several days, the test positivity rate has increased. It was a massive 7.5 per cent on Tuesday.

With PTI inputs

