Covid-19 toll: 629 West Bengal records over 500 cases for second straight day

According to the government, 27,492 migrant workers are still in special facilities, while 7,181 others are in institutional quarantine. According to authorities, 84,291 people are still in home isolation, while 467 people are in safe homes. (Representational) According to the government, 27,492 migrant workers are still in special facilities, while 7,181 others are in institutional quarantine. According to authorities, 84,291 people are still in home isolation, while 467 people are in safe homes. (Representational)

West Bengal recorded more than 500 Covid-19 cases for the second straight day as the case count increased to 16,711, while the toll rose by 13 to 629.

The districts of Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, and Howrah — the pandemic epicentre in the state — reported 70% of the 521 new infections, and 11 of the deaths. The two other fatalities occurred in Hooghly and Malda districts.

While the case fatality rate among women in the state has been consistently higher than among men, the difference between the two fell to its lowest (0.27 percentage points) since the health department started providing this figure in the bulletin from June 8. The fatality rate among women fell below 4% for the first time on Saturday, almost two weeks after it did for men.

According to the health bulletin, in which figures are updated till 9 am, the active caseload in the epicentre was 66% of the statewide total of 5,293 on Saturday. The active infection count increased for the second straight day after six days of continuous decrease.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate fell for the second straight day, settling at 64.56%. In 24 hours, 254 people were released from hospitals, taking the total number of recovered patients to 10,789.

The health department said in 24 hours 9,548 samples were examined, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,58,343. The test positivity rate increased marginally to 3.65%.

