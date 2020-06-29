Covid-19 recoveries: Another record increase but growth rate slows marginally

The rise in infections was the third 500-plus increase in as many days, and the second record jump. Over the past week, the state has seen an addition of 3,338 infections to its caseload, putting a dent on recoveries. (Representational) The rise in infections was the third 500-plus increase in as many days, and the second record jump. Over the past week, the state has seen an addition of 3,338 infections to its caseload, putting a dent on recoveries. (Representational)

West Bengal on Sunday registered its highest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases. An addition of 572 cases took the state’s count to 17,283, while the toll mounted to 639 with 10 more deaths, the health department said.

Most of the latest infections, 381, were detected in the districts of Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, and Howrah — the epicentre of the pandemic in the state. The capital city and Howrah recorded eight fatalities, while one death each occurred in the districts of Purba Bardhaman and Murshidabad. The fatality rate decreased consistently the past week, coming down from 3.98% to 3.7%.

The rise in infections was the third 500-plus increase in as many days, and the second record jump. Over the past week, the state has seen an addition of 3,338 infections to its caseload, putting a dent on recoveries. While last week (June 22-28), the rate of increase of recoveries was 35%, the week before it (June 15-21) was 64%.

The average growth rate of cases fell again last week, coming down from 3.68% to 3.42%. However, this decline was slower than the week before, when it had fallen three percentage points. The silver lining in this period was provided by an increase in the doubling rate — calculated over seven-day growth — from 19 days to 20.5 days.

While Kolkata, North 24 Parganas and Howrah have reported a bulk of the cases and deaths till date, the infection curve in Malda district pushed upwardlast week. It saw 195 cases added to its load, and has 246 active cases at present, making it the worst-affected district in north Bengal. The situation is worrying in Darjeeling too. The past week, the district recorded an increase of 132 in its case load, and it has 193 patients in medical facilities. Malda and Darjeeling constitute over 60% of the region’s active caseload at present.

In Murshidabad district, adjoining Malda, the case tally went up by 32, and one fatality was recorded. The district has 46 active cases at present.

However, infection spread seemed to have slowed down in Jalpaiguri district that had added 83 cases the week before last. Last week, Jalpaiguri saw an addition of 35 cases.

Amid this bleak situation, Jhargram brought some cheer on June 22 as it became Covid-19 free for the second time. Neighbouring Purulia district reported only one case in this period, and has two patients at present.

According to the health bulletin, in which figures are updated till 9 am, 404 patients were released from hospitals in 24 hours, pushing up the number of recovered people to 11,193. The discharge rate rose marginally after falling for two days straight, settling at 64.76 per cent. The active case count increased for the third straight day. It was 5,451 Sunday.

The government said 10,563 samples were tested in 24 hours, taking the number of specimens examined till date to 4,68,906.

