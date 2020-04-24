Covid-19: Bengal Guv says CM Mamata entered into ‘accusatory mode’ to cover up ‘monumental failures’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (Express file photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (Express file photo)

Continuing his criticism of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Friday accused the state government of failing to combat the Covid-19 outbreak in the state. In a 14-page letter, Dhankhar said that CM Banerjee has adopted a “street fighter approach” and entered into an “accusatory mode” to cover up “monumental failures in these challenging times by series of blunders”.

Dhakhar’s latest letter to the CM came a day after he sent a five-page missive in which he accused her of violating the Constitution. CM Banerjee had earlier reminded the Governor of his “nominated” post and accused him of “consistent interference” in the administration.

In the latest letter, the Governor wrote, “Your communication is part of ‘alibi strategy’ emanates from a script that seeks to cover up monumental failures in these challenging times by series of blunders while people of the state are suffering untold miseries, media is muzzled, health warriors are stressed and there is virtual suspension of human rights of those not belonging to your party. Emasculation of the administration and police has reached pinnacle as a consequence of their politicization. As an escape route, you thought of being in your favourite pastime of being in accusatory mode and take to streets. Let me indicate in times of such gigantic crisis ‘street fighter approach’ is counter-productive and has potential to spell disaster for the people.”

“Please ask those who may pick courage to show the mirror- how sagacious is it for CM to take mike and broom day after day in this grim situation. Real time action and effective governance are need of the hour -not theatrics or politicking. Your unconstitutional confrontationist mode against the Governor as also the Central Government is indicative of ‘Law unto Oneself’ or ‘Stand Alone’ approach. Surely this is antithetical to democracy and you practice it,” the Governor continued.

Dhankhar also said that CM Banerjee cannot run the state of West Bengal like a “fiefdom”.

“Your strategy to be in accusatory mode be it Governor or Central Government emanates from your failure to handle diligently Covid 19 crisis and other burning issues before the people who are in deep distress. Recent violent incident at Baduria in District North 24 Parganas over food supply is only a tip of the iceberg of the looming problem. I know the mismanagement of Covid­-19 combat is virtually in incremental mode given your unfortunate stance to be ‘law unto oneself’ and to be in a bravado mode of collision. State cannot be run like a ‘fiefdom’. It has to be in accordance with the Constitution, for which you have scant regard,” wrote the Governor.

