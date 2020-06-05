COVID-19 lockdown: Bengal’s religious institutions set to reopen, but devotees reluctant to return

The closed gates of Kalighat temple in Kolkata. (Express Photo by Neha Banka) The closed gates of Kalighat temple in Kolkata. (Express Photo by Neha Banka)

The coronavirus outbreak in India has led to a rethinking of how people practise their faith. For Christians and Muslims in Kolkata, the pandemic and the subsequent national lockdown coincided with two major festivals, Easter and Eid, both of which were celebrated in ways that the communities have never done before. Although the West Bengal government allowed places of worship to reopen following advisories on June 1, many religious institutions have chosen not to open their doors pwing to concerns of possible Covid-19 infections.

In April, when churches were forced to hold mass during the Easter week online due to the COVID-19 lockdown, for those accustomed to visiting the church to pray, it was particularly difficult. In two months, with the increase in coronavirus infections, those sentiments have changed for some. Josephine Gurung, 58, who would go to church whenever possible and felt strongly about her inability to do so during Holy Week, has chosen not to visit despite her local church having opened last week. “I think churches shouldn’t open. It is dangerous. I am missing church but mass is happening online and that is important to me,” says Gurung.

Hand sanitiser being given to devotees who enter the Our Lady of Happy Voyage church in Howrah. (Photo credit: Efi Biswas) Hand sanitiser being given to devotees who enter the Our Lady of Happy Voyage church in Howrah. (Photo credit: Efi Biswas)

Local markets began opening after the Indian government slowly began easing the lockdown, but many continue to step out in public spaces without face masks in violation of public health laws. “People are not responsible. They keep crying, saying ‘what will happen, what will happen’, but I went to New Market recently and people were out and about without masks and gloves. I went to drop something off at a school and the teachers were in the room, gossiping with face masks hanging below their chins.”

The lockdown has allowed Gurung to spend more time with her family and practise her faith differently. “People have become more religious at home. They have more time to pray because otherwise they are too busy,” she says.

Since the lockdown was initiated, the Archdiocese of Calcutta had started online prayer services, that many in the community availed of during the Holy Week and those services are continuing once a week.

“The situation was new and changed. People have prayed and reflected in their own homes in a relaxed way. It was a providential time from that perspective,” says Thomas D’Souza, Archbishop of Calcutta, acknowledging that people’s inability to visit church has impacted the way they pray.

The Archbishop has ordered churches to follow government regulations that allow only ten people wearing face masks inside the institution’s premises at any given time, and the regular sanitisation of surfaces. Now, Communion is now only given after the priest sanitises his hand.

Sanitisation being carried out inside Nakhoda Masjid in Kolkata. (Photo credit: Nasser Ebrahim) Sanitisation being carried out inside Nakhoda Masjid in Kolkata. (Photo credit: Nasser Ebrahim)

Mosques in Kolkata are scheduled to open on June 8, as allowed by the West Bengal state government. For the community, the fasting month of Ramzan and Eid celebrations were unusual this year because the mosques were closed and did not allow people to congregate for prayers. While the imams joined by not more than five people have been holding the farz (mandatory) part of the five namaz inside the mosques every day, people were asked to pray at home.

