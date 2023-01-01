Covid-19 Pandemic: Govt to intensify vaccination drive, seeks more doses

Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in China and some other countries, the West Bengal government is all set to intensify the vaccination drive in the state. The state has sought more than 15 lakh doses from the Centre.

“We have no stock left for Covishield vaccine for which a requisition to the Centre has already been made. A letter has been sent to the Union health ministry already. The Covid-19 cases in Bengal are still low and the daily count is below 10. It is not alarming, yet we are fully prepared for any surge in the future,” Director of Health and Services Siddharth Niyogi said.

In the latest requisition letter, the Centre has been asked to send 10 lakh Covishield doses, 1 lakh Covaxin doses and 5 lakh doses of Bharat Biotech’s nasal vaccine. Sources said that there are less than 30,000 doses of Covaxin in the state.

According to sources in private hospitals, the demand for precautionary jabs has increased in the meantime.

“In the last week, the demand for booster doses has increased. The surge in China could be a reason behind it. For a very long time people were not keen to take the booster dose,” a senior administrative official of a top private hospital told The Sunday Express.

About six months ago, the Centre had flagged concerns about low testing and vaccination in nine states, including Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. The states were urged to improve and speed up Covid-19 vaccination.

So far, 64,960,609 second dose of vaccines has been administered in the state, while 73,041,408 of the vaccines’ first dose have been administered. A total of 15,369,310 precautionary doses have already been administered in the state.

As per the state health department’s bulletin, a total of 5 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the state on Friday with no reports of any deaths. On Thursday, the daily Covid-19 count was nine.

While the health officials say the situation is very much under control and there is nothing to panic, the state machinery has, however, sprung back to action with officials holding high-level review meetings. The health department recently conducted a mock drill to check the preparedness of hospitals for the care of Covid positive patients in need of hospitals. Oxygen plants were checked along with the stock of medicines and availability of beds.

Officials also said that there was no point in spreading unnecessary fear among the people. On Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s instruction, the state Health Department has already formed a five-member expert committee that is looking into the situation in Bengal and are maintaining constant surveillance.

“West Bengal has registered a total of 21532 Covid deaths and 21,18,617 Covid positive cases, so far,” said a senior health official.