Monday, February 21, 2022
West Bengal: Covid-19 cases increase by 278, deaths by 13

West Bengal's Covid-19 tally rose to 20,13,353 with 278 new infections recorded at a positivity rate of 0.91% in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin issued by the state health department on Sunday.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
February 21, 2022 6:10:34 am
West Bengal, West Bengal latest news, West Bengal covid cases, coronavirus latest news, indian expressOf the fresh cases, North 24 Paraganas accounted for the highest at 43, followed by Kolkata's 40. Of the 13 deaths, seven were from Kolkata. (File)

It logged 13 fresh Covid deaths, pushing the toll to 21,132.

Of the fresh cases, North 24 Paraganas accounted for the highest at 43, followed by Kolkata’s 40. Of the 13 deaths, seven were from Kolkata.

