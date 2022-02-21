West Bengal: Covid-19 cases increase by 278, deaths by 13

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
February 21, 2022 6:10:34 am
West Bengal’s Covid-19 tally rose to 20,13,353 with 278 new infections recorded at a positivity rate of 0.91% in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin issued by the state health department on Sunday.
It logged 13 fresh Covid deaths, pushing the toll to 21,132.
Of the fresh cases, North 24 Paraganas accounted for the highest at 43, followed by Kolkata’s 40. Of the 13 deaths, seven were from Kolkata.
