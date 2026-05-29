Court reserves order on former Bengal DCP’s plea for Grade 1 status in jail

After hearing the argument, the Magistrate ordered judicial custody of both Pappu and Biswas, and reserved the order for the Grade One status for the former DCP.

A vacation court in Kolkata on Thursday rejected the bail plea of history-sheeter and real estate developer Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu and sent him and former Deputy Commissioner of Police Santanu Sinha Biswas to judicial custody till June 1 in connection with extortion and land-grabbing cases.

The two were produced by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the Bankshall court after their 14-day custody ended on Thursday.

During the hearing, Pappu’s counsel moved a bail plea, citing his “medical condition”.

The counsel of Biswas, on the other hand, sought Grade One status for him in jail custody, citing that there was a threat to his life in jail as he was a police officer.