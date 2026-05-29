Court reserves order on former Bengal DCP’s plea for Grade 1 status in jail

A vacation court in Kolkata on Thursday rejected the bail plea of history-sheeter and real estate developer Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu and sent him and former Deputy Commissioner of Police Santanu Sinha Biswas to judicial custody till June 1 in connection with extortion and land-grabbing cases.
The two were produced by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the Bankshall court after their 14-day custody ended on Thursday.
During the hearing, Pappu’s counsel moved a bail plea, citing his “medical condition”.
The counsel of Biswas, on the other hand, sought Grade One status for him in jail custody, citing that there was a threat to his life in jail as he was a police officer.
“Grade One” status typically refers to a Division I prisoner classification, which entitles the inmate to better food, clothing, and living conditions.
“One of the accused was a police officer who dealt with sensitive and high-profile cases. So there is a threat to his life if he is sent to jail custody. He has been an IO (Investigating Officer) in several cases over a period of time, and those convicts or undertrials are in jail. There can be an untoward incident,” the counsel of Biswas told the court.
Citing his age – Biswas is 62 years old – the counsel said that his client was suffering from various ailments. “He is not a habitual offender, and he has not been convicted. By his social status, which comes by education, family; and he is the son of a former MP, there is danger to my client’s life,” the counsel of Biswas added.
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The ED opposed Pappu’s bail plea and urged the court to keep the matter for Monday for the regular bench hearing. “We pray for judicial custody for both. They have placed an application for Grade One status for Santanu Sinha Biswas, but he is not undertrial as we have not filed a prosecution complaint. Also, we need time to verify whether the submission they have made that there are convicts or undertrials of cases investigated by Biswas are lodged in that particular jail. We leave it up to the court to see whether he is a Grade One prisoner or not,” the ED’s counsel submitted.
After hearing the argument, the Magistrate ordered judicial custody of both Pappu and Biswas, and reserved the order for the Grade One status for the former DCP.
The Enforcement Directorate is probing a money laundering case involving Sona Pappu.
On May 18, the ED had arrested Pappu following raids at his residence and multiple locations linked to him, and reportedly seized over Rs 2 crore in cash, property documents and a handgun. The ED has alleged that Sona Pappu used intimidation tactics to acquire others’ land and property at throwaway prices. The ED further claimed that Pappu operated on behalf of Jay Kamdar, a businessman from Behala, and Biswas, the Kolkata police officer, playing a pivotal role in this land syndicate.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
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Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
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Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
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