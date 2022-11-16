Court issues arrest warrant against minister Nisith Pramanik in 19-yr-old extortion case

A court in Alipurduar has issued an arrest warrant against Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik in a 13-year-old extortion case.

“On November 11, the Alipurduar Judicial Third Court issued an arrest warrant against Nisith Pramanik under IPC sections 457 (house trespass), 383 (extortion), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) among others. The incident took place in 2009 in Alipurduar,” said public prosecutor P Narayan Majumdar.

According to the prosecutor, the matter was transferred from a special MP/MLA court in Barasat in North 24 Parganas district to the Alipurduar court on the directions of the Calcutta High Court.

“On November 11, the other accused in the case had moved bail petitions. But there was no such move on the part of Nisith Pramanik,” Majumdar added.

Sources said the arrest warrant was issued against the BJP MP from Cooch Behar as no lawyer represented him in the court. The government lawyer then demanded that an arrest warrant be issued against him.

Last year, Pramanik was embroiled in a controversy over citizenship. Congress leader Ripun Bora had then written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that Pramanik is a Bangladeshi and his nationality should be investigated. The BJP, however, had dismissed the allegation.