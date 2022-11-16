scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Court issues arrest warrant against minister Nisith Pramanik in 19-yr-old extortion case

According to the prosecutor, the matter was transferred from a special MP/MLA court in Barasat in North 24 Parganas district to the Alipurduar court on the directions of the Calcutta High Court.

Last year, Pramanik was embroiled in a controversy over citizenship.

A court in Alipurduar has issued an arrest warrant against Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik in a 13-year-old extortion case.

“On November 11, the Alipurduar Judicial Third Court issued an arrest warrant against Nisith Pramanik under IPC sections 457 (house trespass), 383 (extortion), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) among others. The incident took place in 2009 in Alipurduar,” said public prosecutor P Narayan Majumdar.

According to the prosecutor, the matter was transferred from a special MP/MLA court in Barasat in North 24 Parganas district to the Alipurduar court on the directions of the Calcutta High Court.

“On November 11, the other accused in the case had moved bail petitions. But there was no such move on the part of Nisith Pramanik,” Majumdar added.
Sources said the arrest warrant was issued against the BJP MP from Cooch Behar as no lawyer represented him in the court. The government lawyer then demanded that an arrest warrant be issued against him.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Forced Religious Conver...Premium
UPSC Key- November 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Forced Religious Conver...
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...Premium
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in deathPremium
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in death
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...
More from Kolkata

Last year, Pramanik was embroiled in a controversy over citizenship. Congress leader Ripun Bora had then written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that Pramanik is a Bangladeshi and his nationality should be investigated. The BJP, however, had dismissed the allegation.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-11-2022 at 05:31:10 am
Next Story

In Delhi, 37 lakh people apply for power subsidy

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement