Couple ‘stabs 4 of their family to death,’ woman held

August 12, 2022 4:20:09 am
A WOMAN was arrested in Howrah district on Thursday for allegedly killing four members of her family, police said. Her husband Debraj, who is also allegedly involved in the crime, is on the run. The police identified the arrested accused as Pallabi Ghosh.
The incident took place in MC Ghosh Lane in the Howrah police station area around 11 pm on Wednesday, police said.
The deceased were identified as Debashis Ghosh (36), his wife Rekha Ghosh (30), their daughter Tiasa Ghosh (13) and Debashis’s mother Madhavi Ghosh (56). All of them were stabbed to death using sharp weapons.
According to police sources, there were frequent arguments in the family. The two brothers’ (Debraj and Debashis) relationship had been poor for some time, and they had a heated argument on Wednesday evening.
According to the police sources, Pallabi said during interrogation that she “could not control her anger.” “A murder case has been registered and an investigation is on,” said a police officer.
A court remanded Pallabi in police custody for three days on Thursday, police said.
