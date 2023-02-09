Country being looted with help of ruling party: CPM targets Centre

CPI(M) state secretary Mohammad Salim on Wednesday slammed the BJP government at the Centre over the Adani issue, alleging that the country was being looted by such companies with the help of the ruling party and also questioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee government’s silence on the issue.

Addressing a press conference at the state CPI(M) headquarters, Salim said, “Attempts were made to buy public sector entities like banks, insurance, etc. with ill-gotten money. On the other hand, the country’s natural resources have been sold. Our environmental policies have been violated to suit the interests of the corporates without taking the opinions of the experts. Even in our state, the company was given the responsibility to set up the Tajpur Port without floating proper tenders.”

The Opposition has been demanding an independent investigation into the allegations of fraud against industrialist Gautam Adani’s companies that had triggered an unprecedented stock crash.

In October, the West Bengal government handed over the “Letter of Intent” for the development of a deep-sea port in Tajpur, Purba Medinipur district, to Adani Ports. The letter was received by Karan Adani, the CEO of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), at a post-Durga Puja event and in the presence of the chief minister.

According to the statement from the state government at that time, the port will require an investment of Rs 15,000 crore. The related port-led infrastructure development will involve another Rs 10,000 crore and 25,000 jobs are expected to be created directly.

Meanwhile, the Adani Group also showed an interest in investing in Deucha-Pachami-Dewanganj-Harinsinga (DPDH) coal block in the state. The DPDH coal block in Birbhum district is the second-largest coal block in the world, containing about 1,198 million tonnes of coal and 1,400 million tonnes of basalt.

The CPI(M) leader also questioned the silence of the TMC on the issue and wondered whether the party was benefitting from the company. “Now TMC is silent on this issue. As PM Modi is not saying anything about this, the TMC has also decided to do the same. Mamata Banerjee’s party has no moral right to speak on corruption or the economy. When opposition parties are uniting against the BJP, the TMC is running away. The party is not playing the role to unite the opposition parties. Rather, it is helping the BJP by not strengthening the opposition unity,” said Salim.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) state secretary announced that the Left parties would organise a massive rally in the city on February 14, demanding the immediate release of political prisoners, including ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui, who was arrested for organising a protest in the city last month.

On February 17, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hold a public meeting in Howrah, which will be organised by the CPI(M).