Counting today: EC deploys over 400 observers, most in North and South 24 Parganas

On the eve of counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections, the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday said that it has deployed 432 officials as counting observers for 293 of the total 294 constituencies. Polling in the Falta Assembly seat has been cancelled, with repolling scheduled for May 21.

The highest number of counting observers has been deployed in politically crucial districts of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, and Murshidabad, accounting for close to 90 Assembly constituencies.

In North 24 Parganas, which has 33 Assembly constituencies, a total of 49 counting observers have been deployed, including additional observers for several areas such as Bidhannagar and Rajarhat New Town, an EC official said.