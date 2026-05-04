Counting today: EC deploys over 400 observers, most in North and South 24 Parganas

On the eve of counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections, the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday said that it has deployed 432 officials as counting observers for 293 of the total 294 constituencies. Polling in the Falta Assembly seat has been cancelled, with repolling scheduled for May 21.
The highest number of counting observers has been deployed in politically crucial districts of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, and Murshidabad, accounting for close to 90 Assembly constituencies.
In North 24 Parganas, which has 33 Assembly constituencies, a total of 49 counting observers have been deployed, including additional observers for several areas such as Bidhannagar and Rajarhat New Town, an EC official said.
In the South 24 Parganas district, where sensitive areas like Diamond Harbour and Bhangar fall, 45 counting observers have been deployed.
Murshidabad follows with 33 observers for its 22 constituencies, while districts like Howrah and Nadia each have been assigned 25 observers. Hooghly has been allocated 24 observers for 18 constituencies, and Bankura has 15 observers for 12 constituencies.
In a rare move, every single Assembly constituency in Uttar Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, and Darjeeling has been assigned additional observers to ensure total transparency.
In Purba Bardhaman and Purba Medinipur districts, each with 16 constituencies, 26 counting observers have been deployed. “This ensures additional oversight for constituencies like Burdwan Uttar (SC), Katwa, Haldia (SC), and Tamluk,” the official said.
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Both in Paschim Bardhaman and Uttar Dinajpur, 18 officers will be monitoring the counting process for nine Assembly constituencies in each of the two districts – one additional CO for every seat.
“By increasing the ratio of officers to constituencies, we are ensuring that every table is monitored and every concern is addressed in real-time,” an EC official said.
Meanwhile, to prevent any potential volatile situation arising out of the election results, Kolkata Police has invoked prohibitory orders across the central business district from Sunday itself. According to the Kolkata Police order, the prohibitory orders will be in place till the end of June. The directive strictly prohibits all rallies, processions, and demonstrations.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More