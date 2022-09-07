Councillors’ supporters clash over dengue awareness drive

Supporters of two Trinamool Congress councillors clashed outside a police station in Kasba locality of Kolkata allegedly over conducting a dengue awareness campaign.

The supporters of ward 107 councillor Lipika Manna alleged that the supporters of ward 108 councillor Sushant Ghosh attacked them with the help of some people over the issue of holding a dengue campaign in the area, it is learnt.

A complaint was also lodged at the Kasba police station in this regard.

Demanding arrest of those involved in the alleged attack, councillor Lipika Manna along with her supporters staged on a dharna in front of the police station.

On Tuesday, an engineering student,Tausif Sadar, died of dengue in Howrah district’s Bali.

Tausif, who was down with fever since August 31, was admitted to two hospitals before being taken to another medical facility where doctors kept him on ventilation.

More than 300 fresh cases of dengue have been reported from across the state in the last 48 hours. Health department officials said 332 people infected by dengue were admitted to government hospitals.

Also, 232 new confirmed cases of dengue were reported on Tuesday. “More cases are being reported in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Murshidabad and Jalpaiguri,” said a senior health department official.