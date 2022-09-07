scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Councillors’ supporters clash over dengue awareness drive

The supporters of ward 107 councillor Lipika Manna alleged that the supporters of ward 108 councillor Sushant Ghosh attacked them with the help of some people over the issue of holding a dengue campaign in the area, it is learnt.

More than 300 fresh dengue cases reported in the state in 48 hours (Representational/File)

Supporters of two Trinamool Congress councillors clashed outside a police station in Kasba locality of Kolkata allegedly over conducting a dengue awareness campaign.

The supporters of ward 107 councillor Lipika Manna alleged that the supporters of ward 108 councillor Sushant Ghosh attacked them with the help of some people over the issue of holding a dengue campaign in the area, it is learnt.

A complaint was also lodged at the Kasba police station in this regard.

Demanding arrest of those involved in the alleged attack, councillor Lipika Manna along with her supporters staged on a dharna in front of the police station.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, M...Premium
Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, M...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...

On Tuesday, an engineering student,Tausif Sadar, died of dengue in Howrah district’s Bali.

Tausif, who was down with fever since August 31, was admitted to two hospitals before being taken to another medical facility where doctors kept him on ventilation.

More than 300 fresh cases of dengue have been reported from across the state in the last 48 hours. Health department officials said 332 people infected by dengue were admitted to government hospitals.

More from Kolkata
Advertisement

Also, 232 new confirmed cases of dengue were reported on Tuesday. “More cases are being reported in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Murshidabad and Jalpaiguri,” said a senior health department official.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 05:09:41 am
Next Story

TMC’s Tapas Roy roots for age limit for politicians

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

PSG vs Juventus, UCL 2022
Live Updates

PSG vs Juventus, UCL 2022

After signal on Shivraj from Delhi, new friends, tensions in MP

After signal on Shivraj from Delhi, new friends, tensions in MP

Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Ponniyin Selvan trailer: Mani Ratnam promises a grand historical spectacle with Aishwarya Rai and Vikram

Ponniyin Selvan trailer: Mani Ratnam promises a grand historical spectacle with Aishwarya Rai and Vikram

‘We thought he would be safe’: Family of 11-year-old found dead at Nuh mosque

‘We thought he would be safe’: Family of 11-year-old found dead at Nuh mosque

New UK leader Liz Truss promises to tackle energy crisis, economy

New UK leader Liz Truss promises to tackle energy crisis, economy

Keep cricket free from personal attacks: Tendulkar after Arshdeep abuse

Keep cricket free from personal attacks: Tendulkar after Arshdeep abuse

Why Amit Shah's Mumbai visit is significant for BJP

Why Amit Shah's Mumbai visit is significant for BJP

Premium
Putin shown in tense encounter with chief of staff at Far East war games

Putin shown in tense encounter with chief of staff at Far East war games

Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-SHRI’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-SHRI’

Premium
'Why are students choosing CS, IT over other engineering branches?': Ex-IIT Delhi director

'Why are students choosing CS, IT over other engineering branches?': Ex-IIT Delhi director

'My Dear Comrade' Vijayan to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the 'affable CM'

'My Dear Comrade' Vijayan to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the 'affable CM'

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement