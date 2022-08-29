scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Councillor’s son killed as truck overturns on his car

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor’s son was killed on Saturday night after a car, which he was driving, was crushed by a truck in Babubazar in Kolkata’s Kidderpore area, police said on Sunday.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck driver lost control, as a result of which the truck overturned on the car, police said, adding that people first tried to rescue the car driver but couldn’t as the vehicle had got badly damaged.

A crane was brought to lift the truck, after which the car’s door was cut open using gascutters to bring out the TMC councillor’s son, police said.

Ram Kinkar (38), the son of Trinamool Congress councillor Ram Payre Ram of ward number 79 of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, died on the spot. “The person was declared brought-dead when he was taken to the SSKM Hospital,” a police officer said.

The police said that they have registered an FIR and are looking for the truck driver and his assistant who fled after the accident.

Meanwhile, Kolkata port authorities have ordered an inquiry into the accident.

With locals alleging that the accident was caused by big potholes on the road, repair work was seen in the stretch. “If the road was in a good condition, the accident could have been avoided,” said a resident of the area on the condition of anonymity.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 03:43:21 am
