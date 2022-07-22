scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Corrupt workers won’t get party ticket in panchayat polls, says Abhishek Banerjee

"There is no leader other than Mamata Banerjee in the TMC. I am also a party worker. Do not indulge in internal squabbles. We will not tolerate that," he said.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 22, 2022 4:40:03 am
TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee with party MP Shatrughan Sinha during the rally.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday said that corrupt party men will not be given tickets in the upcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal.

Addressing the Martyrs’ Day rally in Kolkata, he said, “If you want to be a part of TMC, you have to respect party discipline. If you join the party for vested interests, you have no space here. The TMC has no space for contractors. The party will not give tickets to those who indulge in corruption.”

“There is no leader other than Mamata Banerjee in the TMC. I am also a party worker. Do not indulge in internal squabbles. We will not tolerate that,” he said.

Also, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the people to hand over those party men who demand bribes to police. She along with Abhishek said that all workers should follow party discipline or stern action will be taken against them.

More from Kolkata

“Our party workers are the guardians of the people. Our workers should work for the people with a smile on face. Never be arrogant. I urge leaders to reach out to people on bicycles, while MLAs should reach out on foot,” she said.

