Coronavirus: West Bengal Govt calls all-party meet tomorrow

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will preside over the meeting on Wednesday. (File) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will preside over the meeting on Wednesday. (File)

The West Bengal government has convened an all-party meeting on Wednesday to discuss the coronavirus situation in the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will preside over the meeting, which is likely to be attended by leaders of all political parties having representation in the state Assembly, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said Monday.

Addressing a press conference, the Home Secretary said, “In this situation, it is almost impossible to open the Legislative Assembly to hold an all-party meet. So, the CM has requested Speaker Biman Banerjee to attend the meeting at Nabanna, to which he has agreed.”

Bandyopadhyay added, “The government wants to talk to all the mainstream political parties on the present Covid-19 situation in the state. That’s why the government has called this meeting.”

However, according to state government sources, Banerjee called this meeting as she wanted to reach a consensus among political parties against the Centre. The state government was miffed after the Centre excluded West Bengal from the list of states, in which migrant workers would benefit from the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan. On the other hand, after cyclone Amphan hit the southern districts of the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a financial package of Rs 1,000 crore following an aerial survey. The amount was later released, but the state government accused the Centre of extending no further assistance.

A senior state government official said, “Mamata Banerjee wants to raise a unanimous pitch against the Centre and wants support from other parties, including Congress, CPM and other Left parties.”

