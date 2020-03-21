Coronavirus: Two Kolkata women flout home quarantine rules, police send them to hospital

Few shops of Kolkata closed for Corona fear Express Photo Shashi Ghosh Few shops of Kolkata closed for Corona fear Express Photo Shashi Ghosh

Two women, who recently returned to Kolkata from abroad, were taken to the hospital by police on Friday after they disregarded the advice of being in home quarantine and were found strolling near their apartment.

The women, residents of a housing complex in the Ballygunge area, have been sent to the Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital’s quarantine facility in Rajarhat, police said.

“They were not adhering to the protocol of home quarantine and found roaming in the area after coming back from abroad. We have shifted the two women to hospital as per the West Bengal Epidemic Disease Covid19 Regulation, 2020. We want people to follow the protocol of being in home quarantine for a period of 14 days or else we have to take strict action,” a police officer said.

The Kolkata Police said that those who will not abide by the state health department guidelines will be liable for action.

“Persons who do not follow the above advice will be liable for action, including forcible quarantining by the State authorities, under the West Bengal Epidemic Disease COVID19 Regulation 2020,” read a message from Kolkata Police.

The State Health Department bulletin also released a statement that said till date 20,190 travellers from coronavirus-affected countries have been identified and placed under surveillance. The surveillance period for 300 was over.

“In total, 29 are admitted in isolation facility on date. Rest 19,602 are under home surveillance. Till date, samples were collected from 105 suspects for test of COVID-19 and the results of 85 people were negative. Samples from two persons have come as positive till now. The health condition of all persons under surveillance is stable, including both patients admitted in isolation,” read the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Quest Mall has been closed till March 22 in view of COVID-19 outbreak and timings of South City Mall have been changed. Now, the mall will open at noon instead of 10 am and will close at 8.30 pm instead of 10 pm. The mall will remain closed on Sunday. However, a grocery store in both the malls will remain open on Sunday. The famous Indian Coffee House in College Street will remain closed till March 31. Some restaurant chains have also decided to close their establishments until further notice.

Also, the Public Service Commission has postponed its written examinations on March 21 and April 5 till further notice. The ongoing Physical Enduring Test under the Department of Fire and Emergency Services also stands postponed from March 23 onwards.

