Three more dead in West Bengal, toll now reaches 10

West Bengal recorded three more deaths due to coronavirus infection on Thursday, following which the toll stood at 10, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said during a press conference at Nabanna.

“Yesterday, the number of active coronavirus cases was 132. In the last 24 hours, 24 more people tested positive for COVID-19. However, three more persons died and nine more people recovered. So, now the number of active cases is 144. The number of recovered people increased from 42 to 51,” said Sinha.

However, Sinha refused to divulge any information regarding the Audit Committee’s conclusion on the pending cases, specifying the number of deaths due to coronavirus and co-morbidity.

“The number can only be announced by the Audit Committee. We don’t have the exact number,” said Sinha.

He said, “The total number of samples tested increased from 3,470 to 3,811. As many as 3,915 people are in government quarantine facility, while 36,982 in home quarantine.”

Sinha said although health is a state subject, COVID-19 has become a pandemic. So, the state government is doing everything in consultation with the Centre.

“We have information on red, orange and other zones. We are working on that. As per Centre’s guidelines, we are taking necessary steps in those areas.”

Meanwhile, two more hospitals in Kolkata were affected after a nurse and patient tested positive for coronavirus.

In National Medical College and Hospital, one nurse tested positive, following which 36 doctors, nurses and patients were sent to quarantine. Also, in NRS Medical College and Hospital, a pregnant patient tested positive for coronavirus. As many as 91 doctors, nurses and patients were sent to quarantine. The labour room was closed and the gynaecology department was sanitised by the Health Department.

Sukumar Mukherjee, member of the state advisory committee on COVID-19, on Thursday said, “We have to strictly abide by the lockdown rules in the next few weeks. Because Kolkata and Howrah are already in the red zone and many districts are in orange zone. We have to bring Kolkata and Howrah into the green zone.”

