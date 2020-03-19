Coronavirus: Those coming from abroad welcome but not illness, says CM

According to top sources in the government, the chief minister became furious when she heard that the student and his mother had visited a shopping mall. (File) According to top sources in the government, the chief minister became furious when she heard that the student and his mother had visited a shopping mall. (File)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday said people coming to the state from other countries amid a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic were welcome, but added that they would have to follow the safety procedures put in place by authorities.

Banerjee was responding to reports that an 18-year-old student found infected with COVID-19 the day before — the first positive case in the state — had initially refused to heed doctors’ advice to get admitted to the Beleghata ID and BG Hospital.

The youngster, who is the son of a bureaucrat posted in state secretariat Nabanna, had arrived in the city on March 15 from the UK. He did not quarantine himself, and the following day he was told twice to get himself checked at the hospital. But his family allegedly delayed the move by a day.

“If anyone comes from foreign countries they are welcome, but the disease is not welcome,” she said at a programme at Nabanna, adding that the family’s response was irresponsible. “You can’t claim VIP status and avoid COVID-19 tests. You may be VIP or LIP, but you have to go through the same procedure [as others] to be safe.”

According to top sources in the government, the chief minister became furious when she heard that the student and his mother had visited a shopping mall. “You cannot just come from abroad and go off to shopping malls without testing,” Banerjee said at a press conference.

The Trinamool Congress chief said people should “stay careful for at least two weeks” after coming from other countries. “Clean all the door handle, and chair handle time to time,” Banerjee added.

The 18-year-old coronavirus patient is undergoing treatment at the Infectious Disease hospital. Seventeen other suspected patients are admitted there.

Banerjee said from Thursday, state government offices would close at 4 pm instead of the usual 5 pm. “If government offices are closed at 4 pm, buses will not be so crowded at one time.”

The chief minister advised people not to panic. “Take necessary precautions but if you are suspected to have the disease, you should go through the proper procedure,” Banerjee added. “No matter who you are, it may be you and it may be me too.”

