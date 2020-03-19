Coronavirus scare: In Kolkata’s ground zero, silence and caution now part of daily life

There is a sense of vacuum in this East Kolkata neighbourhood where the 18-year-old patient, the first in Bengal, stays with his family. (Express Photo: Neha Banka) There is a sense of vacuum in this East Kolkata neighbourhood where the 18-year-old patient, the first in Bengal, stays with his family. (Express Photo: Neha Banka)

There is a sense of vacuum in this East Kolkata neighbourhood, even for a city and country that’s slowing down because of the threat of a pandemic. This is the groud zero for coronavirus in Kolkata, the neighbourhood where the 18-year-old patient, the first in Bengal, stays with his family. The student from the UK allegedly evaded screening at Kolkata airport and violated quarantine rules by visiting several public places around the city.

The locality has been almost empty since the news came out late on Tuesday. A parking attendant, who’s on the job with a pink face mask, said he found out only after television reporters descended upon the residential complex on Wednesday. “What can I do? I have to work. I have no option,” he told indianexpress.com.

At the adjacent health club, the two security guards are struggling with the face mask and gloves in the sultry Bengal weather. One has taken off his mask and gloves… he still has a long day ahead in the heat.

The boy or his parents did not visit the health club recently, but the worried management has already sanitised its interiors and closed the premises till March 31. A large notice board outside informs members of this decision.

A bottle of hand sanitiser is kept at the gates for visitors, but there haven’t been any for the past two days as the guard informed. “The boy visited a shopping mall and other places as well and his mother went to work at Nabanna. They shouldn’t have done that,” said the guard, adding that he too was worried, but didn’t have a choice. The boy’s mother works at the State Secretariat.

In the residential complex where the patient and his parents live, daily wage employees have been going on about their daily work, with those who can afford them wearing masks and others making do with handkerchiefs or dupattas. One of the guards said these workers stayed away on Wednesday, though he’s not sure if they did so of their own volition or were told to by the building management.

Most of the residents are not moving out and access inside is being monitored. Around midday, a local grocery chain delivery service personnel entered on a bike with his face covered to deliver a package a resident had ordered. There is a mid-size water tank at the gates and security guards instruct all individuals entering and exiting the building to wash their hands there before entering.

The guards themselves don’t have any face masks or gloves. “Our company did not give us any,” said one of them. There are West Bengal government notices on COVID-19 awareness at the gates, which the guard said was put on Wednesday.

Soon someone from the security team of the building asked us to leave and stop speaking to workers exiting the building.

Across the wide road, Kanono Jha has a small road-side shop selling snacks and cola. “Usually this area is very busy but now it has become completely empty,” said Jha. “Yesterday, I found out about the boy. Like you have to do your job, I have to do it as well. There is no point in being afraid.”

Some residents have now started sporting face masks, a lot of them haven’t. Most shops and establishments in the area are empty. However, cleaning staff and security guards are on their job with masks and gloves.

In contrast to the silence here, all the noise is on social media where the family is coming in for flak for potentially exposing hundreds of city residents to the disease.

