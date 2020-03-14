Coronavirus: Restrictions imposed in West Bengal Assembly; IIT, RBU closed till Mar 31

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a meeting with several sports organisations to discuss ways to contain the spread of coronavirus, at Nabanna in Howrah on Friday. (Express Photo) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a meeting with several sports organisations to discuss ways to contain the spread of coronavirus, at Nabanna in Howrah on Friday. (Express Photo)

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay on Friday imposed restrictions on the entry of outsiders in the legislature because of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a meeting with MLAs, the Speaker said from now on only one person will be allowed to accompany each legislator. Similar restrictions have been imposed on the press as well, with each media house being asked to send two representatives to the Assembly.

Meanwhile, several education institutions in the state suspended academic activities till Match 31. Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur put academic activities on hold till month-end, and asked the students not to travel outside the campus.

“Academic activities have been suspended by IIT Kharagpur with immediate effect as a precautionary measure to avoid any suspected threat from the Novel Coronavirus disease until March 31, 2020,” the institution’s Director V K Tiwari wrote in his Facebook page.

“Students and residents on campus have been advised not to travel outside the campus. Students outside the campus have been instructed to stay at home. Entry to the campus would be regulated by security personnel. Students will be able to avail online facilities for classroom courses. Laboratory courses, however, would remain suspended until further notice.”

Rabindra Bharati University authorities also suspended classes till March 31, and said no function, seminar or workshop would be organised till then. It also closed all hostels.

Meanwhile, Visva-Bharati University asked every student, barring foreign nationals, to vacate their hostel rooms immediately, and not return till further orders.

Some schools here have also imposed restrictions. “Parents/guardians are advised not to send their wards to school if they are down with fever, a running nose, coughing or suffering from any infectious disease, till such time they recover completely and get fitness certificate from doctor,” read a message from La Martiniere for Boys school. The administration of South Point school also advised parents not to send their children to school if they have fever.

