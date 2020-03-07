Coronavirus outbreak: Don’t panic, no one tested positive in state, says CM Mamata Banerjee

CM Mamata Banerjee and Mayor Firhad Hakim (left) gesture during a meeting on coronavirus in Nabanna Friday. (Express photo) CM Mamata Banerjee and Mayor Firhad Hakim (left) gesture during a meeting on coronavirus in Nabanna Friday. (Express photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday that not a single case of coronavirus has been reported in the state and there is no need to panic. While addressing reporters at the state secretariat, after holding a meeting with ministers and senior officials, she said her government is working in coordination with the Centre to combat the situation.

Banerjee said, “We have already screened 1,42,811 suspects in the state, but nobody has tested positive. So, don’t panic. But we need to remain alert.” The chief minister said the state government is keeping an extensive record of international travellers.

“Not all fever is coronavirus. Not all coughing and sneezing is due to coronavirus. Many of us suffer from fever throughout the year. Though there is no reason to panic, we should remain alert since it has claimed so many lives across the world,” she said.

She added that the state government has floated two help line numbers — 1800313444222 and (033) 2341-2600. Quick response teams are being set up in the districts and the government will do whatever is needed on a war footing, she said.

“All district and medical college hospitals have set up separate quarantine wards for coronavirus patients. So, any affected person can call our helpline numbers and get necessary help,” she said.

She also stressed on the need of strict surveillance in the border areas.

“We will ensure that full-scale screening at all border points continue,” Banerjee said, referring to West Bengal’s proximity to the northeastern states as well the borders with Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan.

The state will also ensure district authorities, port, railways, civil aviation and the health department work in coordination to check any outbreak of coronavirus, the chief minister said.

She informed the reporters that the administration in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, which are flocked by tourists, have been asked to remain alert.

“We will do whatever is needed on a war footing. The district magistrates and chief medical officers will head the drive in the districts,” the chief minister said.

She also warned businessmen of punitive action if they took advantage of the situation and increased prices of essential items, including medicines and masks.

The state government will send a detailed advisory to all districts, municipalities, panchayats and private hospitals about ways to combat any outbreak of the disease, she said.

“I am asking the police and enforcement agencies to be more vigilant,” she said.

When asked whether the state is planning to regulate entry of people from countries in the grip coronavirus, she said it is the domain of the Ministry of External Affairs.

So far, India has reported 31 confirmed cases of the infection while nearly 29,000 people have been put under surveillance.

With PTI inputs

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.