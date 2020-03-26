Don’t boycott health staff: CM Mamata Banerjee

Social distancing doesn’t mean social isolation,” Mamata Banerjee said. (File) Social distancing doesn’t mean social isolation,” Mamata Banerjee said. (File)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged people not to be hostile towards doctors and nurses treating COVID-19 patients.

“Please don’t boycott health workers. I request with folded hands, the doctor will work with necessary protection and will not spread the disease. Doctors, nurses, health workers won’t spread the disease.

Please don’t boycott a person just because he has a fever; instead, take them to the nearest clinic. Social distancing doesn’t mean social isolation,” she said.

