Don’t boycott health staff: CM Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged people not to be hostile towards doctors and nurses treating COVID-19 patients.
“Please don’t boycott health workers. I request with folded hands, the doctor will work with necessary protection and will not spread the disease. Doctors, nurses, health workers won’t spread the disease.
Please don’t boycott a person just because he has a fever; instead, take them to the nearest clinic. Social distancing doesn’t mean social isolation,” she said.
