Lockdown promo: Stay home and win a trip to Darjeeling, courtesy a mountaineering institute

Stay home during the lockdown, and win a free vacation to a premier mountaineering institution in Darjeeling.

This is what the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) is offering people to get them to remain indoors, and help the government contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The competition, named “HMI, 21 Days Big Boss Indoor Challenge – Fight Against COVID-19”, has two categories — one for course participants, and the other that is open to everyone.

“The entire nation is fighting against the COVID-19 spread, and is under lockdown,” said Group Captain Jai Kishan, the institution’s principal. “It is our humble initiative that through this event we would encourage people to stay home during the lockdown period as well as give them an opportunity to do something during this period. One can share his or her home videos on our Facebook page. One can put up yoga, physical fitness videos or anything that they are engaged with. One can also write essays and articles and share with us.”

Those participating in the open competition have to upload their videos and pictures every day from March 28 to April 14, along with their personal details and contact information.

“The person who uploads the best video or picture will get an opportunity to stay four days and five nights at the HMI, Darjeeling,” Group Captain Jai Kishan added. “The second prize will be two days nights and three nights at the HMI. The person adjudged third will win an HMI tracksuit. All participants will be given certificates from HMI.”

The first thousand entries will win copies of the movie “Making of a Mountaineer”. HMI will also give away souvenirs and goodies.

The institution, which was founded by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on November 4, 1954, has also come up with a writing contest. People can write articles about the lockdown, and email it to hmidarj@gmail.com. The best article will be published in the institution’s annual journal, and the winner will receive the journal free for five years.

The students at HMI will also put up pictures and videos. “During their stay here, we have designed various outdoor and indoor competitions for these trainees,” said Group Captain Jai Kishan. “The competitions will be held adhering to hygiene, and keeping distance from each other. Students are in isolation and proper distance is maintained while doing, or going for, morning exercises. We want them to be occupied but stay safe.”

The competitions they will take part in include prayer, yoga, meditation, cleanliness, gardening, group discussion, writing poems, essays and articles, and story-telling. The principal also engaged the students’ relatives to participate in the open-category competition.

HMI is a prominent tourist attraction in Darjeeling. After climbing Everest, Tenzing Norgay had spent most of his years here as the director of field training.

