Coronavirus lockdown: Bread manufacturers in Kolkata face hard times

In the Kolkata metropolitan area, there are approximately 1,000 bakeries, of which only half are open at present. (Express photo: Partha Paul) In the Kolkata metropolitan area, there are approximately 1,000 bakeries, of which only half are open at present. (Express photo: Partha Paul)

Following the national lockdown to curb COVID-19 on March 24, half of Kolkata’s bread factories have closed, drastically reducing supplies of bread — for many, an essential breakfast food.

“We do not know how long we can run the factories. Many workers are migrants who are afraid of contracting coronavirus and are worried about their families. They want to go home,” said Idris Ali, Secretary, Joint Action Committee of West Bengal Baker’s Association.

Fewer employees in factories is only the tip of the iceberg, though.

According to Ali, the availability of ingredients required by bread manufacturers has also been impacted since supply chains were interrupted soon after the lockdown was announced.

Flour, for instance, is brought in from Uttar Pradesh, supplies of which have dwindled over the past few days. “Flour mills in Bengal do not have good quality flour and they will not be able to give us sufficient supplies because their production is not very high,” said Ali.

Other essential ingredients like yeast have been hard to find as well, because the government does not list it as an essential commodity. Without adequate supplies of yeast, bread makers would find it impossible to run their operations. “We are facing problems,” said Ali.

In the Kolkata metropolitan area, there are approximately 1,000 bakeries, of which only half are open at present. However, with difficulties in procuring ingredients and labour shortages, they are struggling to continue operations. This past week, the Baker’s Association asked Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim for help with procuring flour for their businesses. “He said he would help us,” Ali told The Indian Express.

According to M M Rahman, 59, who owns a bread factory in Topsia in east Kolkata and has been running his business for two decades, the real challenge was the shortage of employees. “The main problem is that the workers have left. We told them that we would give them accomodation and food but their families are afraid. We just couldn’t make them understand,” said Rahman. The story is the same in other factories in the city, he said.

With panicked factory workers leaving in droves, Rahman was compelled to close down his factory soon after the lockdown was announced. “I had no option. While there is monetary loss, I am more ashamed that I cannot supply bread to loyal customers.” Rahman’s is one of the several hundred bakeries operating in the Kolkata metropolitan area that supplies breads to neighbourhood shops as well as to high-end stores in shopping malls.

Flour for breads is brought from Uttar Pradesh, supplies of which have dwindled over the past few days. (Express photo: Partha Paul) Flour for breads is brought from Uttar Pradesh, supplies of which have dwindled over the past few days. (Express photo: Partha Paul)

Bread factory owners who are members of the West Bengal Baker’s Association told The Indian Express that while they had not increased the prices of their breads, they had heard reports of locals shops selling them at inflated costs. “I sell 400 gms of bread at an MRP of Rs 24 and 20 per cent of this is taken by shops and dealers. I heard that shops are increasing their prices on top of this,” said Rahman.

Bread factories already have commission margins in place for shops to whom they supply. “Shops should not take advantage of people during this situation and sell breads at higher costs. This is criminal,” said Ali.

Flurys’ on Park Street has closed all outlets in compliance with government regulations. However, due to a demand for its breads on social media, the confectionery said it began supply of the products to residential complexes in the city. Unlike many local factories that have had to reduce their operations, Vikas Kumar, Executive Chef at Flurys’, told The Indian Express that their production of bread had instead increased since the lockdown.

“We are working on limited manpower. We are transporting workers who live around Kolkata to the factories, using essential services passes. People are working extra hours,” said Kumar. The initiative is not financially beneficial for the confectionary, but Kumar said the breads were being sold at original prices, with the confectionary absorbing additions costs incurred during this time.

“Our suppliers are willing to provide us with raw materials, but they don’t have the manpower to deliver it. So we are also arranging to pick it up,” said Kumar. Most deliveries by Flurys’ to residential complexes occur two to three times a week, and Kumar said that measures were also being taken to ensure precautions for public health.

Sheikh Shanwar, 48, whose family runs the 200-year-old Ajmiri’s Bakery on the peripheries of Bow Barracks in central Kolkata, said that the shop was open despite the lockdown for its customers. The bakery prepares its bread in the backrooms of the establishment and two workers have been helping run the shop. For now, Shanwar has supplies of essential ingredients, but is concerned about the long-term impact of the lockdown. “We can’t afford to keep it open but are doing so for our regular customers, many of whom live in the Barracks and in Bowbazar,” said Shanwar.

Ajmiri’s is one of the few remaining bakeries in the city that uses a wood-fired oven and wood has been difficult to find since the lockdown started. “Wood is not easily available but we have someone who is bringing it to us,” said Shanwar. Bread manufacturers told The Indian Express that they are hopeful that once the lockdown is lifted, labourers will return to the city from their villages and production will be back on track.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd