Kolkata youth who returned from London tests positive for coronavirus, second case in Bengal

Two coronavirus cases have been reported in Kolkata so far. (Express photo/Shashi Ghosh) Two coronavirus cases have been reported in Kolkata so far. (Express photo/Shashi Ghosh)

A 22-year-old youth, who returned from London to Kolkata on March 13, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, sources in the state health department said on Friday. This is the second COVID-19 case in West Bengal, after another youth who had returned from the UK recently and evaded medical tests contracted the disease.

The youth, a resident of Ballygunge area in south Kolkata, was in home isolation after he complained of fever and cough on March 16. A day later, he was admitted to Beliaghata ID and BG Hospital while his swab sample was sent to NICED (National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases) in the city.

Follow coronavirus LIVE updates here

Late on Friday evening, the reports confirmed that the youth had contracted the virus.

“His test reports have come and the youth has tested positive. He is kept at the isolation ward in Beliaghata ID and BG Hospital,” a senior health department official said.

According to sources, the two classmates of the youth have similarly contracted the virus and are being treated at hospitals in Chandigarh and Chattisgarh, respectively.

The family members of the youth have been kept at strict home quarantine and their condition is being monitored strictly, the official said.

Here’s a quick coronavirus guide for you to stay updated: Who all should be tested for Covid-19 and when? | How should you quarantine yourself? | How often (and how) should you clean your home? | What is the Janata Curfew announced by PM Modi? | Who are restricted from coming to India, and from when? | How long can the virus live on surfaces or in air around you? | Still more Coronavirus Q&A Explained news here

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.