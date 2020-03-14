Coronavirus: Kolkata Port Trust steps up screening of arriving crew

The crew or passengers of all vessels taking berth at several docks in Kolkata and Haldia ports will be subjected to 100 percent mandatory thermal screening immediately on arrival. (File) The crew or passengers of all vessels taking berth at several docks in Kolkata and Haldia ports will be subjected to 100 percent mandatory thermal screening immediately on arrival. (File)

Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) has framed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in consultation with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Shipping and Port Health Officer (PHO), Kolkata, to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a statement released by KoPT, the moment a ship arrives at Sandhead or enters into the Indian territory, the master of the ship must start taking body temperature of all crew members and send it to PHO. The master should keep a record of the same which he would produce at the time of screening by the Quarantine Officer.

“If any crew starts suffering from fever, cough or respiratory distress or any other symptoms suggestive of Corona Virus disease, Master of the Ship must communicate it to PHO and KoPT immediately,” said the release.

“On the basis of information obtained… PHO will give preliminary permission to come to berth. After the ship arrives to the berth, Quarantine Officer will screen, inspect that ship. If any crew member is suspected to have symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, that ship will be asked to anchor at Sagar where Quarantine Officers will undertake the screening procedure,” the release said.

The crew or passengers of all vessels taking berth at several docks in Kolkata and Haldia ports will be subjected to 100 percent mandatory thermal screening immediately on arrival.

The release added, “In addition, all ships coming directly from China after the incubation period of 14 days are quarantined at Sagar anchorage and are allowed inwards only after 100 per cent mandatory thermal screening at anchorage.”

According to KoPT chairman Vinit Kumar, KoPT started thermal screening of all crew members of vessels from January 29 and has been continuing till March 12. “Total 8,145 crew members and passengers (including 350 passengers of a vessel from Port Blair) of 441 vessels (including 2 directly from China) were screened. So far, only one crew member reported fever and he was hospitalised in ID and BG Hospital, Beliaghata. As the person was ultimately tested negative… he was released. So far, no cruise vessel has visited Kolkata Port,” said Kumar.

