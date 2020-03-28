Kolkata: Infant, among five of family, tests positive for COVID-19

A senior state health department official said, “The family has a history of contact with a positive case in Delhi who came from the UK on March 16. (Representational Photo) A senior state health department official said, “The family has a history of contact with a positive case in Delhi who came from the UK on March 16. (Representational Photo)

FIVE MEMBERS of a family, including a nine-month-old infant and two minor children, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday taking the total number of positive cases in West Bengal to 15. This is the highest number of cases to emerge from the state on a single day and the first instance of minors testing positive from Bengal.

A senior state health department official said, “The family has a history of contact with a positive case in Delhi who came from the UK on March 16. Their swab samples were sent for tests. The reports came and five of them tested positive. Around 20 others who are neighbours and relatives of this family are being taken to hospital where they will be kept in isolation ward.”

Later in the day, a health department bulletin said, “One male person (aged 11 years) and four females (aged 27 years, 45 years, 6 years & 9 months), all belonging to a closed group of siblings and relatives, have tested positive on Friday. They have history of contact with a positive case in Delhi who came from the UK on March 16.”

It added, “Till date, samples were collected from 330 suspects for test of COVID-19 and the results of 315 persons were negative. Samples of 15 persons have come as positive till now. The health condition of all persons under surveillance is stable, including the people admitted in Isolation.”

Meanwhile, roads were near-deserted as people stayed indoors on the third day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Markets were open but there were very few people there.

