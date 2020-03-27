Special bus services to transport essentials, 453 held

Special bus service systems starts for the health workers of Medical college ,Kolkata as well as other hospital. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Special bus service systems starts for the health workers of Medical college ,Kolkata as well as other hospital. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

As those engaged in essential services are facing problems in transportation, the West Bengal government has started a bus service on selected routes at Kolkata to facilitate them. The state transport department has said that those who are not on emergency duty cannot use this service.

According to the department, the buses will ply between 8 am and 8 pm and strictly follow safety precautions aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus. The vehicles will not ferry more than 20 persons at a time to maintain social distancing. The service will be available on six routes between Kolkata, Howrah and New Town. One route will be between Howrah Station and Kamalgazi and another will be between Howrah Station and Newtown. Another route will be available from Howrah Station to Garia. The other three routes will be Esplanade to Amtala, Dunlop to Ballygunj and Joka to Barasat.

State administration officials pointed out that many people who are in engaged in essential services, such as medical or paramedical services, were facing problems in reaching their workplaces or returning home. The special bus service was launched to facilitate them, the officials added.

Meanwhile, a total of 453 people were arrested in Kolkata for violating the lockdown restrictions between 5pm on Wednesday and 5pm on Thursday.

In some areas, police also made the violators do squats and frog jump on the roads. Announcement through loudspeakers were made across the city, asking people to remain indoors and not to panic as the government was taking measures to ensure regular supply of essential items.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.