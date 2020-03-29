Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar call Mamata Banerjee; assure her of Centre’s assistance

Sources said Narendra Modi also assured Mamata Banerjee of the Centre’s coordination. (File) Sources said Narendra Modi also assured Mamata Banerjee of the Centre’s coordination. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah called up Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday to take stock of the current situation in the state in the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had also called up Banerjee on the same day.

The PM also appreciated the steps taken by the state government to prevent the spread of COVID-19, sources said. A source in the administration said Banerjee had also sought the Centre’s help to fight coronavirus in the state.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office , the state government will need to offer massive relief to the unorganised and organised sectors to tide over the crisis following the 21-day lockdown. It added that if the state government gets the Centre’s nod, then it will get Rs 65,000 crore loan from the market.

Sources said Modi also assured Banerjee of the Centre’s coordination.

Meanwhile, Shah discussed the border as well as law and order situations in the state during the lockdown. He also assured Banerjee of the Centre’s help with military and paramilitary forces, if required.

Jaishankar and Banerjee also had a conversation during which they agreed that the state and Centre would work together to fight coronavirus.

The chief minister said the Foreign Minister could call her or Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha for any necessary help or information.

