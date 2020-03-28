‘Don’t play with fire’: CM Mamta Banerjee warns against sharing fake news related to coronavirus

The TMC chief said essential services would be available during the nationwide lockdown imposed by the Centre to contain the spread of the disease. (File) The TMC chief said essential services would be available during the nationwide lockdown imposed by the Centre to contain the spread of the disease. (File)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday warned people against posting or sharing fake information about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, saying strong action would be taken against those found guilty.

At a press meeting at state secretariat Nabanna, Banerjee said a fake post being shared on social media claims that a doctor fell ill while treating suspected COVID-19 patients.

“This is totally false,” she said. “Please don’t play with fire. Our detective department, CID, are working round the clock to track those behind such posts. We will take strong action after tracking them down.”

Asked about the shortage of bread in markets, she said people should understand the constraints at present, and eat rotis.

“What can I do if there is a shortage of bread?” she asked. “Have roti then. One has to understand how can a person, who lives far away from the factory, come to make the bread, leaving behind their children?

You should think about their children also.”

Banerjee advised people to drink lemon with warm water. “During this time, eat curd, neem leaves and other healthy food,” she added.

The TMC chief said essential services would be available during the nationwide lockdown imposed by the Centre to contain the spread of the disease.

The chief minister again warned the police not to stop people from going to markets. She said action had been taken against 12 police officials for misbehaving with people on the first day of lockdown.

