Coronavirus: In Bengal, screening of visitors beefed up at 108 state entry points

To control the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the West Bengal government has deployed medical teams at 108 interstate and international entry points to check visitors for coronavirus-like symptoms. The state on Tuesday recorded its first case of coronavirus.

The state shares its borders with three countries — Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal — and four states — Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha. The state government had already sealed all but one entry point along Bangladesh border.

Each medical team comprises 15-20 personnel and is working round the clock to screen visitors.

A senior official from the State Health Department said, “After the announcement of visa cancellation, the movement has decreased at the international border, except at Jaygaon. However, thousands of people come daily from the neighbouring states. We are taking no risk. Covid-19 has spread across India. Odisha has already reported one case. We are on alert to ensure that no coronavirus positive person enters the state.”

The state government has opened at least 30 health check points along international borders. If visitors show any coronavirus-like symptoms, they are sent to the quarantine centre at Rajarhat or the nearest district hospital.

Similarly, the insterstate borders are under watch of medical teams who have been deployed at 78 entry points. Medical teams are checking all vehicle occupants for any sign of fever or cold.

The official said the state had already set aside a Rs 200-crore corpus fund to buy medical devices, including 10,000 thermal guns which would be given to medical teams at all entry points.

“Medical teams are also sensitising visitors about do’s and don’ts to prevent spread of coronavirus,” the official said.

Medical personnel have also fanned out to Kolkata and Bagdogra airports and railway stations in Kolkata. “At Howrah, Sealdah and other railways stations, medical camps have been set up. The Railways is providing check-up facility only at Kolkata railway stations.” Medical teams are working around the clock in 12-hour shifts.

The state government has already made a 200-bed quarantine centre coronavirus patients at Rajarhat area.

Twenty-five government hospitals across the state have created isolation wards with a total bed capacity of 166. Beleghata ID and BG Hospital is the nodal centre in view of the deadly virus.

It may be noted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Monday created a Rs 200-crore corpus fund and invoked of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

The government plans to buy two lakh “anti-virus dresses”, two lakh surgical masks, two lakh N95 masks for medical and para-medical personnel. Other than that, 10,000 thermal guns and 300 ventilators will be purchased with the Rs 200-crore fund, she had said.

The government also decided to introduce 5 lakh insurance policies for those who are engaged in tackling coronavirus, including medical, para-medical staff, sweepers and police personnel. The situation would be reviewed on March 30, the CM had said.

Kolkata: Shooting of films, TV serials and web series will remain suspended from March 18 and 30 in wake of coronavirus outbreak. State PWD and Sports Minister Aroop Biswas Tuesday held a meeting with Information and Culture Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and representatives of different organisations from Tollywood. After the meeting, Biswas said: “We have decided to stop all types of shooting till March 30.” All single-screen cinema halls and most of the multiplexes will remain shut till March 31, it was announced on Tuesday.

