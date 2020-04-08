Two more deaths, eight fresh cases in Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee

Six major road junctions in east Kolkata now have street art asking people to stay at home. (Express photo: Partha Paul) Six major road junctions in east Kolkata now have street art asking people to stay at home. (Express photo: Partha Paul)

West Bengal reported two more coronavirus deaths and eight fresh cases on Tuesday, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. With this, the total number of deaths reached five while that of active cases stood at 69.

Active cases refer to total coronavirus cases minus recoveries and deaths. At least 13 people have recovered.

Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat, the chief minister said of the 69 active cases, 60 were traced to nine families.

She said, “We have identified some places from where more cases have been reported. These constitute a very small part of the state.”

Last week, a controversy broke out over the number of deaths as the state government revised down the figure to three from seven. At the time, it said the four patients, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died of underlying medical complications.

The chief minister said migrant workers who wanted to return to the state after the lockdown would be kept in quarantine as a precaution.

“After the lockdown ends, migrant workers will try to return to our state. We have decided to first send them to quarantine facilities, which we are calling ‘Safe House’. After completion of quarantine period, they can return home.”

In view of two festivals – Shab-e-barat and Naba Barsha (Bengali new year)- to be celebrated before April 14, Banerjee warned people not to step out. “Every person should maintain lockdown and stay at home during these festivals,” she said.

She said, “We came to know that, In chennai 49 migrant worker became traceless. We were worried very much but today we came to know that, they are safe now and in a relief centre.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd