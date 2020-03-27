10th Kolkata covid-19 patient attended a wedding

With this, the state has registered 10 positive cases. (File) With this, the state has registered 10 positive cases. (File)

A 66-year-old Kolkata resident, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, had complained of fever and breathlessness after attending a wedding in East Midnapore district, said an official from the State Health Department.

With this, the state has registered 10 positive cases.

According to doctors of a private hospital where the latest patient was admitted to, he was critical and may need ventilator support.

He, a resident of Nayabad in Kolkata, had no history of travelling abroad or outside the state, said the official. His family members have been placed under home quarantine and police have been posted outside their residence.

The official said the 66-year-old might have come in contact with an infected person at the wedding at Egra in East Midnapore district.

“After coming home, he complained of fever and breathing problems, following which he was admitted to a private hospital on March 23,” said official.

“He is undergoing treatment at the hospital’s intensive coronary care unit which has been set up for novel coronavirus patients. His samples were sent to SSKM Hospital for COVID-19 testing which came out positive,” said the official.

“Till date, samples have been collected from 297 suspects for COVID-19 testing and the results of 259 people were negative. Samples from ten people were found to be positive. Lab results of 28 suspects are awaited,” stated a bulletin by the state health department.

Ground situation

Railway stations, bus terminals and airports were deserted across the state on the second day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Vendors did not deliver newspapers in most parts of the state for the third consecutive day despite repeated pleas even from CM Mamata Banerjee. TMC MP Santanu Sen, a doctor by profession, conducted an awareness drive in Dum Dum area, asking people not to step out of their homes.

Passenger sneezes, taken to hospital

A woman who was sneezing and coughing on a bus, which was on its way to Kolkata from West Burdwan district, was told by the driver and his helper to get herself tested but she refused.

The driver, on reaching Esplanade area in Kolkata, alerted police about the matter, following which he was told to take the bus to Beliaghata ID and BG hospital, which treats coronavirus patients. She, however, refused to alight from the bus. A team of police officers also failed to convince her. She was finally taken to MR Bangur hospital in south Kolkata where she agreed to get her tests done.

