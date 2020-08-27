Mamata nod to flights from six cities with high Covid counts

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that flight services to Kolkata from six states with a high number of Covid-19 cases can resume from September.

“From September 1, we can allow flight services from these six states on three days in a week,” she said after a cabinet meeting.

These six cities are Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Nagpur, Ahmedabad and Pune.

The Chief Minister also said metro and suburban railway services can resume but asked authorities concerned to get in touch with the state government regarding frequency of service and precautionary measures in view of Covid-19.

Banerjee said restrictions in the state in view of the pandemic will continue till September 20 after which the state government will review the situation. Schools and other educational institutions will remain closed till September 20, she said.

“At many places in our state, Covid-19 cases are decreasing, but at many other places, the situation is deteriorating. So, we are not taking any risks. Restrictions will continue,” she said.

The biweekly total lockdown in the state will also continue, she said, adding that the state will be under total lockdown on September 7, 11 and 12.

