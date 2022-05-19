scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Cops use water cannons to disperse protesting ABVP members in Kolkata

ABVP national secretary Saptarshi Sarkar said that “four of our activists were arrested while at least six others suffered injuries in the police action”.

By: PTI | Kolkata |
May 19, 2022 6:46:08 am
An officer of the Bidhannaagar Police Commissionerate said around 100 ABVP members turned violent when they were stopped near Bikash Bhavan. (Representational/File)

Police on Wednesday used water cannons and baton-charged activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), who tried to force their way past the security cordon near Bikash Bhavan here in protest against alleged irregularities in appointments to various posts of the
education department.

An officer of the Bidhannaagar Police Commissionerate said around 100 ABVP members turned violent when they were stopped near Bikash Bhavan, the headquarters of the department, prompting security personnel to baton-charge and deploy
water cannons.

Sarkar said the ABVP members wanted to submit a memorandum to the higher education authorities against the alleged irregularities in appointments.

“The lathi-charge by police was unprovoked,” he claimed.

