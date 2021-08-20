Cops unfair in enforcing curbs: West Bengal BJP

The BJP slammed the police action against the Narayani Sena members ahead of the party’s scheduled Shahid Samman Yatra at Maynaguri in Jalpaiguri district on Thursday.

Addressing a news conference, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “We strongly condemn the police action against them. This has become a trend in Bengal. Whenever the BJP plans to organise a programme, the police stop it citing Covid-19 related restrictions. They don’t act similarly when the ruling Trinamool Congress organises such programmes.”

The Narayani Sena is an organisation set up a few years ago by the Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association to press its demand for a separate Greater Cooch Behar state. Narayani Sena was also the name of the army of the erstwhile Maharaja of Cooch Behar.

On Thursday, members of this organisation entered into a scuffle with the police in Jalpaiguri district ahead of the BJP’s Shahid Samman Yatra which was to be attended by Union minister Nisith Pramanik. About 250 members of the Narayani Sena were arrested on charges of attacking police personnel and violating Covid-19 restrictions.