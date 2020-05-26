Cops protest, ransack police station after constable dies; allege authority apathy

They alleged medical negligence and apathy of the authorities had led to their colleague’s death, and asked why he had not been admitted to a private hospital. (Representational image) (Photo: Hanif Malek) They alleged medical negligence and apathy of the authorities had led to their colleague’s death, and asked why he had not been admitted to a private hospital. (Representational image) (Photo: Hanif Malek)

Protesting policemen ransacked Garfa police station here on Monday after the death of a constable who had been admitted to a government hospital with respiratory problems the day before.

They alleged medical negligence and apathy of the authorities had led to their colleague’s death, and asked why he had not been admitted to a private hospital.

The Covid-19 test result of the 47-year-old constable was found to be negative after his death. “The swab sample test result, which was available after his death, came back negative,” said a senior Kolkata Police officer.

According to the protesters, the constable had been suffering from respiratory problems for the past few days, but was taken to the hospital by the authorities only on Sunday. They said the 47-year-old should have been admitted to a private hospital and not a government facility.

“He should have been treated better, before his condition deteriorated,” said a police officer who was part of the demonstration.

An hour after the agitation started, a team of senior city police officers reached the Garfa station and pacified the demonstrators. The protest was then called off.

Last week, more than 500 combat force personnel of Kolkata Police had started a protest against long working hours, non-availability of leaves and lack of protective gear. They claimed that policemen were catching the infection one by one, but the authorities were not taking any action to prevent it.

The following day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the policemen to hear their grievances, and assured them that their problems would be addressed. The protest was then withdrawn.

