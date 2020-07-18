Cops planning to kill me, kin: Bengal BJP MP

BJP’s Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh BJP’s Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh

BJP MP Arjun Singh on Friday alleged that the police were planning to kill him, his wife, and son Pawan in an “encounter”. Pawan Singh is MLA from Bhatpara.

The Barrackpore MP tweeted a video of police outside his home in Bhatpara, near Kolkata, while he was away in Nadia district.

“I have come for a condolence meeting of a BJP worker in Nadia district. It seems the police have reached my house. Police are attempting an encounter of my son, the Bhatpara MLA, me, and other family members. Didi, in fear of losing your seat, how low will you stoop?” Singh said in a tweet, referring to CM Mamata Banerjee.

This came hours after a police team went to his home in search of one of his nephews, but was denied entry by the paramilitary personnel in charge of Singh’s security. The police officers did not have a search warrant.

Pawan Singh said, “I told the police that you cannot search the place. You don’t have a warrant or proof. They said they cannot show me the proof. You are talking to an MLA, you are coming into an MLA and MP’s house, you will search the house just like that? I cannot allow you.”

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, too, tweeted about the incident. “We are fearful that the police want to encounter him and his son Pawan Singh. If the cops even try to do something, then the consequences will be serious,” he tweeted.

While Barrackpore Police have not commented on the matter, state minister and TMC North 24 Parganas unit president Jyotipriyo Mullick said, “The raid was in connection with a scam at a local cooperative bank. The culture of encounter is encouraged in Uttar Pradesh. West Bengal does not believe in encounter killings.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd