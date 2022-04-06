Cops didn’t come to rescue: Aliah V-C

Aliah University Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahammad Ali on Tuesday said that no one came to his help even as he made repeated calls to police the day he was allegedly verbally abused and threatened by a group of 20-odd Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) activists on April 2.

Speaking to mediapersons, the V-C said that he will write a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the incident besides the issues the university is facing. After a video of the incident surfaced, one person identified as Giasuddin Mondol was arrested on Sunday. Mondol, expelled from the university in 2018, was sent to seven-day police custody.

“Some students barged into my office and started hurling abuses at me. They kicked the doors and continued with their indecent behaviour. I called the police for protection and urged them to rescue me but to no avail. The police said they are looking into the matter,” said Ali.

In the purported video, Mondal is heard threatening to kill Ali.