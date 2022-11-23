scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Cop shot at in Basirhat group clash, 41 arrested

Tension prevailed in the area following the incident that took place around 10pm on Taki Road at Shakchura Bazaar of the district. Police have arrested 41 people in connection with the violence and recovered three firearms from the accused.

A man opened fire in the melee, leaving Prabhas injured. (Representational/File)

A policeman was injured after he was shot at during a clash between two factions of a political party in North 24 Parganas district’s Basirhat sub-division on Monday night, officials said.

Constable Prabhas Sardar (42) of the Anantapur police post, who was injured in his left shoulder, has been admitted to hospital where his condition was critical.
Police personnel were deployed in the vicinity in large numbers to avert any untoward incident, the officials said.

Two factions of a political outfit are believed to have fought for control over a party office following which a team from the Basirhat police station arrived at the spot to control the situation.

A man opened fire in the melee, leaving Prabhas injured. The police posse led by District Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jobi Thomas and others officials.

“Around 10 pm, we received information about some disturbance in the area. A team was sent there immediately. We saw that a crowd had gathered there and tried to control them. In the meantime, someone opened fire in which the constable got injured. We have started probe into the matter,” said Basirhat SP J Thomas.

Prabhas was referred to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after initial check-up at a Basirhat hospital. The bullet was removed from his body through a surgical procedure, officials said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-11-2022 at 04:10:32 am
