‘Coordinating with MEA for safe return of 200 Bengal residents stuck in Afghanistan’: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her government was coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ensure the safe return of 200 people from West Bengal still stranded in Afghanistan.

Banerjee said most of those stuck in Afghanistan were people from Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Terai who were working there.

“The chief secretary will write to the Ministry of External Affairs to bring them back. We must first look after the safety of Indians,” she added.

Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi has written to district administrations, asking them to prepare a list of residents stranded in Afghanistan. A senior state administration official said, “Mainly people from the Hill areas of the state are in Afghanistan. We are already preparing a list and will send it to the MEA very soon.”

Asked if the BJP-led Central government should revisit the immigration policy in light of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Banerjee said, “It is a sensitive issue and a major policy decision.”