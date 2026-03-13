Cook smart, not scared: Your guide to beating LPG crisis

Amid the nation feeling the pinch of the LPG crisis in the wake of the US-Israel-Iran conflict, many households are beginning to worry about how long their gas supply will last. Some might be tempted to call their agency and order every spare cylinder they have. But before you turn your kitchen into a mini-fuel depot, there is a thin line between “being prepared” and “breaking the law.”
Here is everything you need to know about the legal limits of gas storage and how to make your current supply last longer.
Know how many cylinders are too many?
In India, gas storage isn’t just about convenience; it is about public safety and fair distribution. Under the Gas Cylinders Rules, 2016, overseen by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO), there are strict caps on domestic storage.
The 1+1 Rule: Typically, an average household is legally permitted to keep two 14.2 kg cylinders, one in active use and one as a standby backup.
The safety factor: LPG is highly flammable. Storing multiple cylinders in residential areas increases the risk of catastrophic accidents.
Hoarding: If you are found with more than your registered connection allows without a valid license, it can be classified as illegal hoarding.
The cost of stockpiling
Since LPG is an essential commodity, the government has the power to crack down on stockpiling during a crisis. If you are caught with the illegal storage of cylinders, the consequences are steep:
Imprisonment: Under the Essential Commodities Act, offenders can face jail time ranging from 3 months to 7 years.
Heavy fines: Financial penalties often accompany legal proceedings.
Confiscation: Authorities have the right to seize all excess cylinders immediately.
Smart cooking: Top tips to save fuel
Instead of hoarding, the better strategy is efficiency. Simple habit changes can significantly stretch your cylinder’s lifespan.
Master the low flame: High heat doesn’t always mean faster cooking; often, it just means more wasted energy. Cooking on a low flame can save up to 25 per cent of your LPG. Don’t light the stove and then start chopping onions. Have all your ingredients, spices, and utensils ready before you turn the knob. This prevents the flame from burning uselessly while you hunt for the turmeric.
Alternatives to LPG: If the gas crisis worsens, don’t rely on a single fuel source. Modern technology and traditional methods can provide a safety net:
Go Electric: An Induction Cooktop is your saviour. It is perfect for quick tasks like boiling water, making tea, or cooking Maggi.
The Appliance Army: Use a Microwave for boiling potatoes or defrosting, an Electric Steamer for vegetables and eggs, and an Electric Rice Cooker to take the load off your stove.
Back to basics: If you have outdoor space, a traditional mud stove (chulha) or a coal stove can be a lifesaver in emergencies. As a bonus, many swear that slow-cooked food on a coal fire tastes far superior!
Hoarding creates an artificial crisis for your neighbours and puts your home at risk. By following safety regulations and switching to energy-efficient habits, you can navigate the shortage without ever running out of fuel.
