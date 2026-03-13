Cook smart, not scared: Your guide to beating LPG crisis

Typically, an average household is legally permitted to keep two 14.2 kg cylinders, one in active use and one as a standby backup. (Representational image)

Amid the nation feeling the pinch of the LPG crisis in the wake of the US-Israel-Iran conflict, many households are beginning to worry about how long their gas supply will last. Some might be tempted to call their agency and order every spare cylinder they have. But before you turn your kitchen into a mini-fuel depot, there is a thin line between “being prepared” and “breaking the law.”

Here is everything you need to know about the legal limits of gas storage and how to make your current supply last longer.

Know how many cylinders are too many?

In India, gas storage isn’t just about convenience; it is about public safety and fair distribution. Under the Gas Cylinders Rules, 2016, overseen by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO), there are strict caps on domestic storage.