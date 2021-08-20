Coochbehar: 4 injured as 2 TMC camps clash

At least four TMC workers were injured in a clash between supporters of party’s two leaders, including Sitai MLA Jagadish Chandra Barma, in Coochbehar’s Dinhata area on Thursday. Sources said one camp was not invited to a programme at Dinhata, triggering to a clash.

Three of the injured received arrow injuries while another, identified as Abdul Jalil Mian (45), was shot at. He was admitted to Dinhata Sub-Divisional Hospital.

Sources attributed the clash to a political rivalry between Barma and former TMC MP Partha Pratim Roy, who was removed from TMC’s district president post and appointed as the chairman of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation in the recent party reshuffle.

“At least four people have been injured in the clash between two groups,” said a police officer.

Sources said the infighting between Barma and Roy camps in the district, especially at Dinhata-1 block, had been going on for some time.

In the TMC reshuffle, Prasanna Dev Sharma was removed as the Dinhata-1 block president and replaced with Sanjay Barman. Roy had successfully demanded that Sharma be replaced by his loyalist Sanjay Barman.

However, this did not prevent infighting between Sitai MLA Barma and Roy.

District TMC chairman Udayan Guha said that such incidents would not be tolerated and appropriate steps would be taken to “prevent such things”.